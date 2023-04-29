Ogun govt acquires drones to tackle crimes

The Ogun State government has acquired security drones in a bid to check criminal activities in the state.

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, stated this when the state’s new Commissioner of Police, Yomi Oladimeji, paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Abiodun said the government acquired the drones in a bid to monitor activities along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other major highways in the state.

He said: “CP Oladimeji, you have your job cut out for you. We have in the past had farmer/herders crises, and we are facing issues of cultism that continued to be on the rise, which we find very strange.

“There are issues of kidnapping here and there but I must thank the men and women of our law enforcement architecture, including the police, DSS, the military, Civil Defence, and other members of our security architecture for the hard work.”

The governor stressed that the deployment of a water cannon and Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, would help in tackling crimes and criminalities in the state.

He described the new CP as a round peg in a round hole, a legal practitioner with deep knowledge of judiciary and security matters.

The governor added that Oladimeji’s many years of traversing the nation as a police officer had prepared him for the task ahead.

