Nigerian govt confirms availability of Eagles Square for Workers’ Day celebration

The Federal Government on Saturday confirmed the availability of the Eagle Square in Abuja for the May Day celebration slated for Monday.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had earlier announced its plan to hold the annual event across the major streets of Abuja following the withdrawal of the permit for the use of Eagle Square by the federal government.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, confirmed the availability of the facility in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun.

He said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, had directed the NLC to go ahead with its preparation for the Workers’ Day celebration at Eagle Square.

Bello, according to Ngige, blamed the misunderstanding on some overzealous Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) officials who acted without his approval.

The statement read: “The attention of the Honourable Minister has been drawn to press releases and statements in the media that the Federal Government disapproved of the NLC using the Eagle Square for the annual May Day parade for reasons bordering on the preparation of the venue for the May 29 inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“On receiving the report, the Minister contacted his colleague, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, who blamed the development on some overzealous officials, acting without his authority, as well as a minor communication gap between the FCDA, the Federal Government Transition Committee and the NLC.

“It was actually the contractor handling the renovation of the Eagle Square that informed the Transition Committee for the handover ceremony that they erected their equipment even before last Thursday when the Nigerian Army used the venue for an event attended by the President.

“Consequently, the FCT Minister assured the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment that the place is available for NLC to use on May 1, which is the workers’ day.

“This May Day is the last in the life of this administration. The NLC parade belongs to everybody, including government, diplomatic missions, international organisations, organised labour and affiliate unions and members of the public. The President, ministers and others cannot shut themselves out. The Eagle Square is still available for all these individuals.”

