NLC to hold Workers’ Day celebration on streets of Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said on Saturday the May Day celebration would take place on the streets of Abuja to deepen the labour unions’ reconnection with the citizens.

The NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “As you must have been aware of the last-minute questionable action of the government at the centre to deny us the use of the Eagle Square for this year’s May Day celebration three days before the event despite having granted us the permit months ago.

“Do remember that this is a venue we have been using in the past decades for our May Day celebrations.

“The sudden decision to withdraw the permit may be laden with mischief and actually a sign of what is to come in the near future. It is a call to all of us to be prepared.

READ ALSO: NLC orders sit-at-home over fuel scarcity in Rivers

“As a result of this unfortunate development, we want to inform you that we have decided to shift the venue for the celebration to the streets of Abuja.

“This is so that we can deepen our reconnection with the people who are our true partners in the struggle for a free society.”

Ajeato said: “The take-off point will be at the National Headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) by 8:00 a.m.

“All affiliates are to assemble on the grounds of the Paschal Bafyau Labour House on Monday the 1st of May from where we shall proceed on a rally around Abuja.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now