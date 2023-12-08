Fintiri presents 2024 budget estimate of N225.8bn in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, on Friday, presented the 2024 budget proposal of N225.8 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

The budget is N50.8 billion higher than N175 billion approved for 2023.

In his presentation of the appropriation bill tagged: “Budget of Re-engineering”, Fintiri said it would focus on the development of critical infrastructure in the state.

He said the government set aside N114.5 billion as capital expenditure and N111.3 for recurrent spending in the budget.

The governor revealed that the budget would be financed from N68.3 billion statutory allocation, N22.2 billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), N16 billion exchange rate difference, N1 billion ecological fund, and N47.7 billion Value Added Tax (VAT), among others.

In his remark, the Speaker of the House, Mr. Wesley Bahtaya said the legislators would ensure speedy passage of the bill.

The speaker, who commended Fintiri over the full implementation of the 2023 budget, attributed the cordial relation between the executive and the legislature to strict adherence to the principles of separation of powers.

