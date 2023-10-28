Politics
Adamawa tribunal upholds Gov Fintiri’s election
The Adamawa State governorship election petition tribunal on Saturday upheld Governor Umaru Fintiri’s victory in the governorship election in the state.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 430,861 votes to defeat his All Progressives Congress (APC) challenger, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, who got 398,738 votes in the exercise.
The two candidates were dragged to a supplementary election after the commission declared the first election held on March 18 inconclusive.
The suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, caused uproar throughout the country in April when he declared the APC candidate as the winner of the election while the collation of the results was ongoing.
INEC immediately nullified the announcement and directed Yunusa-Ari to stay away from election duties in the state.
He was subsequently suspended by the commission.
Binani, thereafter, approached the tribunal to nullify the outcome of the election over alleged fraud.
In its ruling, the panel dismissed the APC candidate’s petition for lack and declared Fintiri as the winner of the exercise.
