‘Victory for democracy,’ Fintiri welcomes tribunal’s ruling on Adamawa election

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has described his success at the state’s governorship election petition tribunal as a “victory to democracy and the rule of law.”

A three-member panel led by Justice T. O. Uloho had earlier on Saturday upheld the governor’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru, for lack of merit.

Justice Uloho, who read the judgement, held that the petitioner failed to establish the allegations of non-compliance with the electoral act and prove her case with cogent, credible, and satisfactory evidence.

In his reaction, Fintiri assured the people of the state of good governance in the next four years.

He commended the tribunal judges for their fairness in delivering justice on the petition.

The governor also praised his legal team, journalists, and civil society organisations for their roles from the time of the election up to the tribunal judgment.

