Nigeria renews calls for ceasefire in Israel, Hamas conflict

The Federal Government on Saturday renewed the call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel forces and Hamas in Gaza.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, who made the call in a statement in Abuja, urged the Israeli Government to grant humanitarian access to the millions of people who have been displaced since the crisis began.

The federal government October 8 called for a ceasefire after the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israeli forces intensified attacks on each other territories following the group’s surprising attack in the early hours of October 7.

The death toll in the three-week-old conflict has surpassed 5,000, with the victims mostly women and children, as Israel continues its bombardments of Gaza.

The minister said: “The situation in Gaza is dire and requires immediate attention as a result of the recent uptick in violence.

“Women, children, and other vulnerable groups are among Innocent civilians that have suffered greatly as a result of the indiscriminate violence and are currently bearing the consequences.

“Parties in the conflict must uphold the fundamental values of human rights and international humanitarian law, which places a premium on ensuring civilians’ safety and well-being even in times of conflict.”

The government lamented that lack of water, food, medical supplies, and fuel shortages have compounded the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

It urged all parties to immediately agree to a ceasefire and engage in diplomatic negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Tuggar added: “Indiscriminate attacks that result in civilian casualties must be avoided at all costs.

“The prayer of the Nigerian nation is with those who have lost their lives in the conflict and families that have suffered human and material losses and also those that are currently recuperating from injuries.

“Nigeria urges both sides to return to the negotiating table and continue the search for peaceful resolutions and the implementation of the two-state solution as a permanent settlement of the ‘inter-generational’ cycle of violence.”

