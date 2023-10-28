Nigerian govt to begin ‘comprehensive rehabilitation’ of Third Mainland Bridge November 1

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, said on Saturday that comprehensive rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos would begin on November 1.

Umahi, who disclosed this during an inspection of the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland Bridge and others in the state, said the rehabilitation work would last three months.

The minister led a team of engineers, directors of the Federal Ministry of Works, and journalists to inspect the lagoon sections of the Third Mainland, Carter, Independence, and Falomo Bridges.

The team also inspected the deteriorating Marina shoreline, the failing portions of the Five Cowries Bridge located inside Zone Two Police Headquarters in Onikan, Ijora Bridge, and Marine Bridge in Apapa.

READ ALSO: Govt reopens Third Mainland Bridge after repair works

He said the entire stretch of the Third Mainland Bridge would undergo total resurfacing with minimal discomfort to road users, and the repairs would be carried out by midnight during the weekend.

“We will mill out the excess asphalt and retain only two millimetres.

“The maintenance works on Third Mainland Bridge will last three months. This is the first phase meant to secure the integrity as well as aesthetics of the upper deck components of the bridge.

“The maintenance of the aesthetics will include replacement of the railings, installation of solar-powered lights and CCTV cameras for optimal security of the bridge,” the former Ebonyi governor added.

The federal government closed the 24 hours last week for emergency resurfacing of some bad portions of the 11.8 kilometres structure.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now