Benue PDP accuses Gov Alia of favouring kinsmen in MDAs appointments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State on Saturday accused Governor Hyacinth Alia of appointing his kinsmen into Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, the party alleged that the governor was giving preference to his Kunav kinsmen from Vandeikya local government area of the state in his appointments in total disregard for the federal character principle.

The PDP statement followed the appointment of Mr. Raymond Asemakaha as the new Managing Director of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC).

The statement read: “It has become necessary to raise protestation over Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia’s appointment of mostly persons from his Kunav clan as heads of MDAs in the state.

“Only this morning the governor through his Chief Press Secretary announced the appointment of another Kunav man, Raymond Asemakaha, as MD/CEO of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC).



READ ALSO: Gov Alia tackles Benue PDP over claim on cattle traders’ attack

“The appointment of Mr. Asemakaha at BIPC adds to the growing list of Kunav sons heading such bodies as the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs which has another Kunav son heading the Committee at the State Assembly which oversights it.

“PDP in the state finds this development unacceptable as it blatantly negates the intendment of the principle of Federal Character enshrined in the constitution to ensure inclusivity of all component parts of the state in the holding and wielding of the powers and influence vested in such sensitive positions as listed above.

“PDP is mindful that while merit is a consideration for making appointments into key and sensitive positions, Benue State is indeed in all its component parts endowed with an abundance of competent persons to man the various offices of public trust.

“The preference by the governor for choosing mostly persons from his Kunav clan for appointment into the powerful public offices under his administration certainly does not bode well for unity, harmony and public partnership necessary for the much sought after progress of the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now