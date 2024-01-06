Assembly Bye-election: Gov Alia suspends APC primary in Benue constituency

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the immediate suspension of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in the Guma 1 State Constituency.

The election was held to pick the APC candidate for the February 3 bye-election in the constituency.

The State House of Assembly declared the Guma 1 Constituency vacant following the resignation of Dr. Yamar Ortese as the lawmaker representing the constituency.

The governor gave the order while briefing journalists on Saturday in Makurdi.

He expressed regret that irregularities marred the exercise.

Alia said: “This day, the APC is to conduct primary, but it was marred by misconduct, which poses insecurity in Guma. It became imperative to calm the youth and party stakeholders who felt disenchanted. I would not want the effort of our security to go to waste. We do not want any semblance of insecurity in the state.

“I, hereby, suspend the delegate primary election. The party faithful came out to take part in the exercise but were stopped at the gate by people who did not belong to the local government. All stakeholders were locked out and youths became angry. The party’s faithful must help keep the peace in the state.

“I do not want any bloodshed as people get sentimental about politics. I have asked the security operatives to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order. I know that the National Working Committee of our party will do all to ensure that the right thing is done.”

