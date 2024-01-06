Ex-FCT minister, Ewuga, others join APC in Nasarawa

A former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Solomon Eguwa, formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday.

Ewuga, also a former deputy governor of Nasarawa State, recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC alongside members of other political parties.

Other defectors are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State in the 2023 general election, Dr. Yusuf Alfa, and the immediate past member of the state House of Assembly from Doma North Constituency, Musa Iyimoga.

Iyimoga joined the APC from the Zenith Labour Party.

The defectors were formally received into APC by the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, at a ceremony in Lafia.

In his remark at the event, Ganduje described Ewuga as an asset to the state and the country.

He said the party under his watch would reconcile all aggrieved members and ensure that those who left were brought back to strengthen the party for victory in future elections.

The former Kano State governor also promised to promote internal democracy and give all members a level playing field to avoid needless acrimony arising from party activities.

He said: “We have a blueprint that would ensure that the party wins all the 36 governorship seats in future elections.”

On his part, the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, the national chairman, and other leaders for their contributions to the party.

Sule said Ewuga would strengthen the party in the state with his pedigree and experience.

