Ngige upbeat APC will take power in Anambra 2025

The former minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, declared on Saturday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would displace the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as the ruling party in Anambra State next year.

Ngige stated this to journalists during the distribution of palliatives to party members, persons with disabilities and the aged at his home in Alor, Idemili South local government area of the state.

The ex-minister, who admitted that APC had two factions in the state, said the division would not stop the party from winning the 2025 governorship election in the state.

He added that the aggrieved members would be pacified before the election.

He said: “Of course, there is APC 1 and APC 2 in the state. I will not deny that. I am both the father and face of APC in Anambra. I am certain that some newcomers have joined us since 2021.

“Because the party is like a church which you do not stop people from entering and get salvation. Likewise, you do not stop people from entering the party to look for salvation or to support the government in power.

“But the challenge is that the new entrants do not want to reckon with old members who have laboured for the party.

“The old members laboured for the party from the time we were in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) to Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and finally birthed as APC.

“These are facts that are undeniable and palpable. But in politics, you disagree to agree and if you do not agree, you bear the consequences. We did not agree in 2021 election and the repercussions were clear.

“But it will be remedied this time. The party leadership both at the governmental level and party levels are mature politicians who are versed in the intrigues.

“Why won’t I be optimistic? If you are not optimistic in life, then suicide is the next option. I’m hopeful that between now and 2025, we will put our house in order.

“We need to be steadfast as party members and you must live up to expectations of being a foundation member and demonstrate tolerance to others by showing them the light.”

