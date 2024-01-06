Terrorists killing Nigerians have no religious preference —Sani

Former Senator Shehu Sani on Saturday free attention to the cross-faith nature of terrorism in Nigeria, stating that they kill both Christians and Muslims.

In a social media post, Sani pointed out the common thread linking attacks on both Muslim and Christian communities across several Nigerian states.

He emphasized that the perpetrators, whom he termed “terrorists,” operate without religious bias, focusing solely on achieving their objectives.

Specifically, Sani stated that, “The individuals responsible for the violence against Muslims in Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Yobe, and Niger are the same ones attacking Christians in Southern Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau.”

He further underscored this point by declaring, “Terrorism has no religious preferences.”

Sani’s statement highlights the growing concern about the pervasiveness of terrorist activity across Nigeria, regardless of religious demographics. It also challenges the simplistic narrative that positions these attacks as driven by religious animosity.

This comes in the wake of attacks on some Plateau communities of Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau State following the Christmas Eve attacks in December of 2023.

Eight suspected persons are already in police custody in connection with the onslaughts that claimed the lives of about 200 persons.

