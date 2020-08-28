Plateau State now epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic –PTF

The Chairman of the Task Force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha has revealed that Plateau State is now the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha revealed this on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19 in Abuja, and lamented that the epicentre of the pandemic has gradually shifted to Plateau State, having earlier berthed in Lagos and ravaged Kano, Ogun and Oyo states.

The PTF Chairman however noted that although Lagos has reached the peak of the pandemic, it was not yet time to relax in the battle to contain the deadly virus.

He said; “As we enter the last week of this extended eased lock-down phase, and note the impressively declining fatality ratio and reduction of confirmed cases, the PTF would also like to draw our attention to a subtle change in epicentre of the virus.

“We all recall that Lagos, Kano and Ogun states were the initial epicentres and this shifted to Oyo at a time, and now Plateau State. As mentioned by Lagos State Commissioner of Health and a notable COVID-19 warrior, Professor Akin Abayomi, Lagos has passed its peak but we call for vigilance and cautious optimism because the scourge is not over yet.

“Our strategic objective remains to test samples in high numbers across the entire nation,” the SGF added.

