Lagos has recorded 200 COVID-19 deaths —Abayomi

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Monday the state had recorded 200 COVID-19 deaths.

Lagos recorded the country’s first COVID-19 case in February.

Abayomi, who disclosed this while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state, said Lagos currently had 15,797 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

He said: “71 new #COVID19 infections were confirmed in Lagos out of a total 844 #COVID19 tests conducted. The new cases brought the total number of confirmed #COVID19 infections in Lagos to 15,797.

“Total number of #COVID19 tests conducted so far in Lagos now stands at 68,929. At least 2,269 of the confirmed cases have since been discharged from #COVID19 care centres following full recovery.

“11,860 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19 Lagos Response Team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments. 68 of the cases are currently under isolation in public and private care centres. 1,400 active cases in communities are yet to turn up for admission in #COVID19 Lagos care centres.

“Two #COVID19 related deaths were recorded. Total number of #COVID19 related deaths now stands at 200.”

