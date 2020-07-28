Latest Politics

COVID-19: Lagos discharges 51 Nigerians, 11 foreigners

July 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Tuesday 62 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s care centres.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said those discharged included 51 Nigerians and 11 foreign nationals.

According to him, the patients were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

He said: “Good people of Lagos, today, 62 #COVID-19 Lagos patients: 19 females and 43 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 22 from Eti-Osa (LandMark); seven from Onikan; 10 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; two from Gbagada, four from Agidingbi and 17 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery.

”Remember, #COVID19 spreads faster in crowded places. Avoid crowded places, open up your windows, and meet people in open places.”

