Lagos discharges 29 COVID-19 patients

July 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday evening confirmed the discharge of 29 more COVID-19 patients from the state’s treatment facilities.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the discharged patients included seven females and 22 males.

According to him, five foreign nationals were among those discharged from the isolation facilities on Tuesday.

The governor said: “The patients – six from Gbagada, one from Agidingbi, seven from Eti-Osa (LandMark), nine from Onikan and six from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation, IDH, Centres were discharged after full recovery from the virus. Don’t be caught off guard.

“Take responsibility against COVID-19 by wearing face masks, observing physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene and use of multivitamin to support your immune system.”

