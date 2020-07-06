Lagos discharges 31 COVID-19 patients

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday confirmed the discharge of 31 additional COVID-19 patients from the state‘s isolation facilities.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this in a statement, added that a total of 1,771 patients had been managed and discharged from the state’s isolation centres.

The governor said: “Good people of Lagos, 31 more #COVID19Lagos patients: 15 females and 16 males, all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1,771, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos isolation centres.”

