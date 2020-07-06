Ganduje lacks moral right to speak on corruption —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Monday described the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, as a “barefaced treasury looter who has no moral rectitude to speak on corruption.”

The party was reacting to comments credited to the governor on how the All Progressives Congress (APC) would approach the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Ganduje, who the chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the Edo election, also claimed that his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike would be “isolated” until after the election.

Wike is also the chairman of the PDP National Council for the Edo election.

However in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party described as a huge irony that Ganduje, “who has become a butt of national shame after he was seen on video stuffing his robe with gratification in foreign currency,” would accuse its members of corruption intentions in the Edo election.

The statement read: “It is a paradox that an individual who has earned himself the disgraceful public sobriquet of ‘gandollar’ after being caught collecting gratification would attempt to accuse others of having the intention of looting the treasury of a state.

“The PDP points out that it is only in a party like the APC, under a Buhari presidency, that such a tarnished individual can be selected to speak in public, let alone lead a governorship election campaign.

READ ALSO: PDP accepted Obaseki because he controls Edo State treasury –Ganduje

“Apparently, Governor Ganduje and other APC leaders are so used to looting public treasuries that such is his first mental direction after his inauguration to lead the Edo governorship campaign.

“Governor Ganduje has further confirmed the real intention of the APC, which is to use their morally embattled candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, for their desperate effort to regain access to Edo State treasury after Governor Godwin Obaseki liberated the state from the stranglehold of APC treasury-looting godfathers.

“Our party invites Governor Ganduje to note that there is no free dollars for him and other APC leaders to loot in Edo State. Under the PDP, the resources of Edo State and indeed other PDP states, belong to the people and not to any political cabal and their godfathers.

“Of course, this is why the people of Edo State are solidly behind Governor Obaseki for firmly resisting APC looters.

“Moreover, Governor Ganduje, with his infamous ‘gandollar’ video is no match to the Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the Edo election, Governor Nyesom Wike.

“Whereas Governor Wike is a highly respected, upright, honest, transparent, people-based and development-driven leader, who is firmly in touch with the people of Edo State and enjoys their confidence and trust, Governor Ganduje, on the other hand, represent a leadership that is fraught with dishonesty, corruption, non-performance and public shame.”

Join the conversation

Opinions