PDP accepted Obaseki because he controls Edo State treasury –Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has stated that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accepted Governor Godwin Obaseki into its fold because he is in charge of Edo State treasury.

Governor Ganduje who also doubles as the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress National Campaign Council, made the claim on Monday while addressing journalists soon after the campaign council was inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat.

Ganduje further stated that the APC was not bothered about the governor Nyesom Wike-led PDP National Campaign Council because the APC has a candidate in Osagie Ize-Iyamu who has all it takes to win the governorship election.

This came after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared that the ban on political campaigns in Edo State had been lifted.

This was revealed today by INEC Head of Voter Education in Edo, Timidi Wariowei, who in a statement said that the ban was lifted ahead of governorship election scheduled for September 19.

According to Wariowei, INEC has also taken delivery of some non-sensitive materials and distributed same to the 18 local government areas of the state in preparation for the election.

