Protesters at US embassy demand probe of Atiku, other PDP chieftains over alleged link with Hushpuppi

A group of protesters on Monday stormed the United States Embassy in Abuja and demanded the arrest of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Timi Frank, Dino Melaye and other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains over alleged link with suspected internet fraudster, Raymond Abbas Igbalode, alias Hushpuppi.

The All Progressives Congress (APC ) had over the weekend charged relevant security agencies to question the opposition party chieftains over the alleged link with Igbalode who is standing trial in the US for alleged multiple high-wired frauds in several countries across the world.

However, the PDP had responded to the allegation and branded the ruling party irresponsible for allegedly fabricating reports about its members.

Monday’s protesters who were said to be members of Concerned Citizens Forum (CCF) held up placards with inscriptions such as “Say No to fraud, Interpol act now,” “Interpol act and arrest Dino Melaye,” “Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are,” and “FBI should investigate Atiku Abubakar,” among others.

The protesters also submitted a letter to the US Ambassador and the FBI and demanded the probe of the PDP chieftains for alleged link with the suspected fraudster.

