BREAKING: Nigeria records 575 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking its total to 29,286; death toll now 654

Nigeria on Monday night recorded 575 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which confirmed this on its Twitter handle, said the fresh cases were recorded in 19 states of the federation and Abuja.

It added that nine persons died from complications resulting from the virus on Monday.

Consequently, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased from 645 to 654.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 29,286.

Cross Rivers also appeared on the NCDC COVID-19 update for the first time since February when Nigeria recorded its index COVID-19 case.

However, Cross River’s appearance on the agency update is not without controversy after members of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) threatened to withdraw their services from medical facilities in the state over concerns about the state’s pandemic situation.

Meanwhile, 11,828 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities across the country as at Monday night.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (123), FCT (100), Delta (58), Edo (52), Ogun (42), Katsina (24), Bayelsa (23), Rivers (22), Borno (19), Plateau (18), and Ondo (18).

Others are – Oyo (17), Kwara (15), Osun (13), Enugu (9), Nasarawa (7), Abia (6), Cross River (5), Kaduna (3), and Ekiti (1).

The NCDC said: “29,286 cases of #COVID-19 in Nigeria.

“Discharged: 11,828 AND Deaths: 654.”

