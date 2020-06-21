Latest Politics

Lagos discharges 45 COVID-19 patients

June 21, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said on Sunday 45 more COVID-19 patients had been discharged from various isolation facilities in the state following their full recovery from the virus.

Sanwo-Olu announced this while giving the situation report on COVID-19 in the state.

He said: “45 more COVID-19 patients: 18 females and 27 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities today (Sunday) to reunite with the society.

“The patients: 20 from Gbagada, nine from Onikan, two from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, one from Agidingbi, one from Lekki and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

“This brought to 1328, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.”

