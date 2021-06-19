International
Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths surpass 500,000
Brazil’s COVID-19 deaths had surpassed the 500,000 mark.
The country’s Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, Saturday, said the South-American nation is trailing only the United States in the COVID-19 fatalities.
The ministry had on Friday confirmed 498,499 deaths, with a daily average of more than 2,000 in the last seven days.
Queiroga said:”500,000 lives lost due to the pandemic that affects our Brazil and the world.”
Brazil experienced a second wave of the pandemic this year when it topped 4,000 deaths per day and is now battling with a third wave with a spike in infections and death.
The consortium of South America’s main media groups said the overall death toll rose to 500,022 on Saturday afternoon, while the government released the country’s toll after 2100 GMT.
