International
One billion receive COVID-19 vaccine in China
At least one billion people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in China as the country rolls out an unrivaled inoculation drive.
In a statement issued by China‘s National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday, 1,010,489,000 doses had been administered on the citizens as of June 19.
This is about 40 percent of the 2.5 billion shots administered worldwide.
The NHC added that 100 million doses were administered in the five days running up to Saturday.
`The figure is all the more remarkable given that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in China had a stuttering start and reached its first one million doses on March 27, two weeks behind the United States.
READ ALSO: Nigeria will continue to work with China on critical projects – Presidency
However, the pace picked up significantly in May, with more than 500 million shots given over the past month, according to data from the NHC.
“It took China 25 days to climb from 100 million doses to 200 million doses, 16 days to increase from 200 million to 300 million, and six days from 800 million to 900 million,” the NHC noted.
China had also commenced the vaccination of people under the age of 18, with teenagers eligible to receive the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....