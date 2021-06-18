Politics
Nigeria will continue to work with China on critical projects – Presidency
The Presidency said on Friday the current administration would continue to collaborate with the Chinese government in the provision of critical infrastructure in the country.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina disclosed this when he received in audience the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, in his office at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Federal Government had since 2015 taken over $2billion in loans from its Chinese counterpart to undertake critical projects including the Lagos-Ibadan standard railway gauge and the Abuja-Kaduna rail project among others.
Adesina said: “Nigeria has high respect for China and what China is helping Nigeria to achieve particularly in the area of infrastructure.
“President Muhammadu Buhari came at a time of severe infrastructure deficit in the country and resolved to make a difference and he is making that difference with the assistance of China. Nigeria appreciates China a lot for these and will continue to collaborate with it.”
In his remarks, Amb. Jianchun said he was at the State House to solicit the support of the media and to express his gratitude to Nigeria for the strong relations between the two countries.
