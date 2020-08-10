NSE: Market loses N7bn to profit-taking

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange shed N7.452 billion to profit-taking on Monday, ending nine days of consecutive gains.

The Industrial Index was the worst performer of the sectorial indices, sliding by 0.41% to 1,143.20 basis points

The market posted a positive breadth as 18 gainers emerged against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went down by 0.06% to 25,027.61 basis points. Market capitalisation fell to N13.056 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 6.76%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Cornerstone Insurance led gainers, appreciating by 9.09% to close at N0.60. Unilever added up 7.14% to end today’s trade at N12. UCAP advanced by 6.93% to N3.24. Guinness rose to N15, notching up 6.38% in the process. Sunu Assurance completed the top 5, climbing up by 5% to N0.21.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Champion Breweries topped the losers’ chart today, declining by 9.47% to close at N0.86. Honeywell Flour shed 8.57% to end today’s trade at N0.96. UACN fell to N5.90, losing 4.84%. Mutual Benefits slumped to N0.20, recording 4.76% depreciation. ETI closed at N4.05, going down by 4.71%.

TOP 5 TRADES

175.326 million shares valued at N1.425 billion were traded today in 4,294 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 22.937 million of its stocks worth N116.287 million traded in 306 deals. 17.201 million units of Unilever shares priced at N206.388 million exchanged hands in 36 transactions. GTB had 13.979 million shares valued at N344.279 million traded in 468 deals. Fidelity Bank traded 11.696 million shares estimated at N197.334 million in 81 transactions. Jaiz Bank traded 11.329 million shares valued at N6.445 million in 40 deals.

