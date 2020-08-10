NUPENG suspends Lagos strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) on Monday evening suspended its strike in Lagos State.

The union had on Sunday announced its intention to embark on the strike over the chaotic traffic situation in many parts of the state, particularly in Apapa and its axis.

READ ALSO: NUPENG threatens strike over bad roads

NUPENG announced the suspension of the strike in a “joint communiqué issued with the state government.

The communiqué was signed by the Lagos Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, and NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko.

Join the conversation

Opinions