PDP lifts suspension of senator, six others in Kaduna

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State on Monday lifted the suspension on Sen Suleiman Hunkuyi and six other top members of the party in the state.

Others are: Dr. Matoh Dogara, Ibrahim Lazuru, Alhaji Imam Lawal, Col. Dauda Albehu Torah (retd), Dr. John Danfulani and Ubale Salmanduna.

The seven PDP chieftains were sanctioned by the party on May 17 for alleged anti-party activities.

The chairman of the PDP caretaker committee in the state, Felix Hyat, disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna.

He said: “The suspension imposed on Senator Hunkuyi, Dr. Matoh Dogara and Hon. Ibrahim Lazuru is hereby lifted.

“Alhaji Imam Lawal and Col. Dauda Albehu Torah (retd) are advised to go and regularise their membership of the party in their respective wards.

“And Dr. John Danfulani and Ubale Salmanduna who were expelled can register freshly in their respective wards.

“The party calls on those concerned to embrace this goodwill offered and join hands for the unity, progress, and growth of the party in our state and the country in general.”

