NSE: Market gains N21bn amid improved liquidity

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by N21 billion Wednesday, supported by improved liquidity as turnover expanded by 148%, moving from the 154.467 million shares recorded at the last session to 383.289 million.

Investors’ huge appetite for blue chip stocks including Mobil, Stanbic, CAP, Presco and GTB also boosted gains.

Across the sectorial indices, the Oil and Gas Index performed best, inching up by 0.11% to 170.93 basis points.

A positive market breadth was recorded, with 18 gainers emerged against 12 losers.

Rising by 0.16%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 24,882.04 basis points. Market capitalisation climbed up to N12.980 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 7.3%

TOP 5 GAINERS

CAP led gainers, growing by 9.74% to close at N16.90. UACN property gained 9.52% to close at N0.92. GSK rose by 6.19% to N5.15. Neimeth leapt to N1.75, notching up 5.42% in the process. Transcorp completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.08% to N0.62.

READ ALSO: NSE: Neimeth, Flour Mills, UPL top gainers as market adds N13 billion

TOP 5 LOSERS

Eterna topped the losers’ table, declining by 9% to close at N1.82. Livestock shrank by 4.62% to end the day at N0.62. Livestock tumbled to N0.21, losing 4.55%. Lasaco dipped to N0.24, recording 4% loss. May & Baker closed at N2.90, going down by 3.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

Shares worth N3.893 billion were traded in 3,860 deals.

First Bank Holdings was the most preferred stocks with 66.441 million units of its stocks worth N334.161 million traded in 307 deals. 59.195 million units of Access Bank shares priced at N378.756 million exchanged hands in 161 transactions. Zenith Bank had 30.793 million shares valued at N521.190 million traded in 484 deals. Presco traded 26.156 million shares estimated at N1.256 billion in 21 transactions. Sterling Bank traded 12.248 million shares valued at N14.297 million in 106 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions