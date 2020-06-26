Lagos accounts for 42% of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria —Prof Abayomi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said on Friday at least 2,381 COVID-19 patients had not been admitted to any of the state’s isolation centres.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, said Lagos contributes 42 percent of the country’s COVID-19 burden.

He added that the state accounts for 23.6 percent of the total COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria.

The commissioner, however, said the summary suggested competence in the management of confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “Under the distribution of cases by local governments, Eti-Osa LGA continues to have the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases in Lagos State.

“Lagos has 9,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases. 5,064 are believed to have recovered in the community. 1,470 admitted and discharged, 447 currently admitted while 2,381, yet to be admitted due to wrong information and or preference for self-care at home.”

