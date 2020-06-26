72 health workers now infected with COVID-19 in Enugu —Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Obi Ikechukwu on Friday said 72 health workers had been infected with the dreaded COVID-19 virus in the state.

The commissioner disclosed this in Enugu while giving an update on the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

According to Dr. Ikechukwu, the results of 28 more suspected cases of COVID-19, whose samples were collected earlier, came back positive, adding that this brings to 202 the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Of the infections, 154 cases are receiving treatment at the government’s facility, while 43 recovered patients have been discharged and five people dead from complications related to COVID-19.

The commissioner called on residents of the state to be responsible and stay in their various homes when it was not absolutely necessary to go out.

He further stressed that it was important for residents to wear face masks when in public places, as well as keep a safe distance from other people at all times.

He further asked residents to report to the relevant authorities if they develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms of the disease.

