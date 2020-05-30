COVID-19: UNIPORT begins mass production of face masks, hand sanitizers

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) said on Saturday it had commenced mass production of face masks and hand sanitizers for use by students of the institution.

The institution’s Deputy Registrar, Information, Publication and Public Relations, Dr. Williams Wodi, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Port Harcourt, said the medical kits were produced by the university’s Department of Fine Arts and Design in the Faculty of Humanities to assist in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Wodi said: “The department produced customized face masks for staff and students of the institution to stem the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic in society.

“The face masks, made with high-quality fabric, are designated with the logo of UNIPORT, to distinguish them from others in the market.

“Similarly, the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences has also produced customized hand sanitizers for the university community.”

The university spokesman assured that UNIPORT had taken a proactive step to assist government curb the spread of the virus in the communities.

