Abia’s fleeing COVID-19 patient surrenders self, family to hospital

The Abia State government confirmed on Saturday that the fleeing COVID-19 patient in the state had surrendered himself and members of his family to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Aba, for management of the ailment.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement in Aba, said the patient, Emmanuel Ononiwu, reported at the IDH at 8:05 a.m. on Saturday with his wife and other family members.

The state government had on Friday declared Ononiwu wanted after he disappeared from a holding facility in Aba shortly after he was confirmed positive for COVID-19.

According to the commissioner, the state rapid response team ambulance had taken the man and his family members to the State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Amachara, Umuahia, for isolation and management.

Okiyi-Kalu said the tracing of other contacts of the patient had commenced.

