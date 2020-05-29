‘He uses a Mercedes V-Boot car’, Abia govt releases details, photos of fleeing COVID-19 patient

The Abia State government Friday released photos of the COVID-19 patient who absconded from a holding facility in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, who disclosed this to journalists on Thursday, said the man, Emmanuel Ononiwu, escaped from the holding facility in Aba just before he was to be moved to the state’s isolation centre.

However, the state government has released the man’s picture in a bid to force him to the isolation centre.

The government said: “Wanted Person – Emmanuel Ononiwu.” These are file pictures of Emmanuel Ononiwu who was declared wanted by Abia State government after he tested positive for COVID-19 and absconded from a holding center in Aba prior to being moved into the isolation centre.

“He is a generator mechanic, uses a Mercedes V-Boot car, previously used a Mercedes 190 brand and is believed to be from Ikeduru local government area of Imo State but resident in Aba.

“If seen, please call 0700 2242 362 and do not approach him physically without adequate protection to avoid being infected with COVID-19.

“All enforcement units at the borders and security checkpoints are hereby notified to be on the lookout for him as there are indications he is planning to flee the state.”

Abia has 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

However, three of the patients have been discharged following their full recovery from the virus.

