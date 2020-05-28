Abia govt declares COVID-19 patient wanted

The Abia State government on Thursday declared a COVID-19 patient wanted after he escaped from a temporary treatment centre in the state.

The state Commissioner of Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, said the patient –Emmanuel Ononiwu —had refused to submit himself for appropriate medical management and isolation.

“Ononiwu, a resident of Aba, escaped from a temporary holding facility in the city prior to his movement to an isolation centre after he was informed of his COVID-19 status,” the commissioner said.

According to Okiyi-Kalu, all appeals made to the patient through his phone line fell on deaf ears as refused to present himself for effective management.

He added: “If seen anywhere, please report to the nearest security agency or call 0700 2242 362, but do not approach him without full protection to avoid infection.

READ ALSO: Abia Commissioner for Environment is dead

“Enforcement teams all over the state are also advised to be on the lookout and take him in as soon as he is found.

“All those who had contact with him in the past 14 days are strongly advised to call 0700 2242 362 and submit themselves for testing.

“We strongly advise all citizens and residents to be vigilant and take necessary measures to protect themselves.

“Do not leave your house without wearing your face mask appropriately and ensure you maintain social distance at all times.”

Join the conversation

Opinions