News
Abia govt uncovers plans by criminals to abduct monarchs, clerics
The Abia State government has uncovered alleged plots by unscrupulous elements to kidnap prominent persons in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Umuahia, said those targeted include public office holders, traditional rulers, and clerics.
He added that the criminals planned to hold the individuals as human shields and demand ransom for their release.
The statement read: “Abia State government has uncovered plots by renegade members of a non-state group to attack and kidnap prominent persons in the state including public office holders, traditional rulers, members of the clergy, and hold them as human shield and ransom for negotiations.
READ ALSO: Police arrests 144 suspected criminals in Lagos
“While we strongly admonish those behind the dastardly plot to desist from it, we advise such high profile personalities mentioned above to exercise utmost vigilance while going about their normal duties as security agents in the country are on the trail of the arrowheads of the plot with a view to nipping it in the bud and bring those involved to justice.
“The government further appeals to all citizens and visitors to keep their focus on maintaining the existing peace in the state and avoid acts that are capable of reversing the gains we have made collectively in securing the state through the understanding and cooperation of all.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....