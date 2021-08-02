 Court sentences PDP youth leader to one year in prison for insulting Buhari | Ripples Nigeria
News

Court sentences PDP youth leader to one year in prison for insulting Buhari

Published

22 mins ago

on

The Adamawa State Magistrate Court on Monday sentenced the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in the state, Ikamu Hamidu Kato, to one year in prison for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Chief Magistrate Dimas Elishama convicted Kato after he pleaded guilty to charges against him.

The PDP chieftain had in a viral video on July 10 described President Buhari and Mustapha as “useless human beings.”

He also called the SGF a “bastard and a dog.”

READ ALSO: Police arrest 3 men for allegedly insulting Buhari, Masari on social media

The prosecution called two witnesses – a Department of State Service (DSS) operative, Zayyanu Adamu; and Chairman of Adamawa Concern Citizen, Husseini Nakura, to testify against the convict.

Kato’s confessional statement and a USB drive were also presented as exhibits in court.

After listening to the presentation by the prosecution and defence counsels, the Chief Magistrate found the defendant guilty and convicted him accordingly.

He sentenced the convict to one-year imprisonment.

Elishama, however, gave Kato an option of N25,000 fine.

