Imo APC, PDP in war of words over outcome of congresses

In a fallout from the weekend’s ward congress, the Imo State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday, were involved in an altercation over the outcome.

The APC carried out its ward congresses across the country with some residents boycotting the exercise in Imo State.

The PDP in a statement issued by the State’s PDP State Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, expressed gratitude to the people of the state for boycotting the APC ward congress.

Nwadike said “The PDP observed that contrary to enormous media hypes about the congresses and claims by the party of very large following by Imo people, the congresses witnessed a very abysmally low turnout, thereby confirming earlier reports by the PDP that during the recently concluded membership registration and revalidation exercise by the APC, Imo people utterly rejected the party in total disarray, by refusing to register or revalidate their membership with the anti-people party.”

Read also: Imo APC reveals what it thinks PDP’s Ihedioha has achieved in 100 days

In its response, the ruling party clarified the lack of participation of the residents in the exercise.

Director General of APC new media directorate in the state, Cajetan Duke, said, “What we had yesterday was APC ward Congress not Imo Congress. Imo people are scattered across 18 political parties in Nigeria. You have no business with the exercise if you are not a registered party member. You also had no basis to adjust the outcome when you are not a member of our party nor took part in it.

“PDP is a party that has lost relevance. They have been rejected by Imo people and that is why they are seeking attention from us. The Congress we had yesterday was peaceful and very successful. It was monitored by INEC and security agents.”

Join the conversation

Opinions