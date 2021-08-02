What’s the difference between Hushpuppi, Buhari, Tinubu?, Omokri asks

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has said there is no difference between President Muhammadu Buhari, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Omokri said that while Hushpuppi was defrauding people and using their monies to bribe a Deputy Commissioner of Police, the source of the billions of Naira allegedly spent by Tinubu for Buhari’s election in 2015 and 2019 remains unknown.

Omokri in a post on Twitter using his verified handle wrote, “What is the difference between Abba Kyari and Buhari? Hushpuppi stole money and used it to bribe Kyari.

“Where did Bola Tinubu get the money he used to instal Buhari? Until we deal with the crooks at the top, we will continue to be the laughing stock of the world.”

It would be recalled that the United States Department of Justice disclosed that Hushpuppi who is currently facing trial in the US for internet fraud and pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him, allegedly bribed Kyari to arrest and jail his associate in Nigeria, Chibuzo Vincent.

However, Kyari in a statement on his Facebook page, denied the allegations levelled against him, saying he only received the sum of N300,000 from Hushpuppi which is not a bribe, but money ment for his designer to make clothes for the fraudster.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Sunday recommended Kyari’s suspension to allow a thorough investigation into the matter, and the Police Service Commission followed suit by suspending him.

