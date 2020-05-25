Kwara records four new COVID-19 cases

The Kwara State government said on Monday the state had recorded four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 74.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, who disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, said out of the 1,112 samples tested so far, 1,030 tested negative for COVID-19 while 44 were active cases.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said on Monday that 34 patients had so far been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities and one death recorded.

