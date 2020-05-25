Naira Marley to hold ‘Marlian’ concert

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, on Monday, announced a free one hour virtual concert for his fans scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The live concert will hold between 6:30 to 7:30pm.

The Marlian movement leader said, “Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Most especially the heroic frontline workers making personal sacrifices daily on behalf of Nigeria and humanity”.

The live concert will feature his hit tracks ‘Soapy’, ‘Tesumole’, and Marlians’ anthem ‘Opotoyi’, with special guest appearances from WurlD and Zlatan, alongside Marlian Music artists, Zinolesky, Moh Bad, and Cblvck.

READ ALSO: Lagos State govt reveals why it dropped charges against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi

Marley was arrested in 2019 by the anti-graft agency for alledged internet fraud. He was also arrested weeks ago for breaching COVID-19 guidelines in Lagos.

Join the conversation

Opinions