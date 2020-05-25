Latest Life's Blog

Naira Marley to hold ‘Marlian’ concert

May 25, 2020
ALLEGED CAR THEFT: Naira Marley risks arrest as court threatens bench warrant
By Ripples Nigeria

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, on Monday, announced a free one hour virtual concert for his fans scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The live concert will hold between 6:30 to 7:30pm.

The Marlian movement leader said, “Marlian Day celebrates our liberty and our resilience through the daily challenges we face in Nigeria and most recently during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Most especially the heroic frontline workers making personal sacrifices daily on behalf of Nigeria and humanity”.

The live concert will feature his hit tracks ‘Soapy’, ‘Tesumole’, and Marlians’ anthem ‘Opotoyi’, with special guest appearances from WurlD and Zlatan, alongside Marlian Music artists, Zinolesky, Moh Bad, and Cblvck.

READ ALSO: Lagos State govt reveals why it dropped charges against Naira Marley, Gbadamosi

Marley was arrested in 2019 by the anti-graft agency for alledged internet fraud. He was also arrested weeks ago for breaching COVID-19 guidelines in Lagos.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!