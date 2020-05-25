COVID-19: Omokri says Buhari responsible for increasing cases of infections

Latest Politics

May 25, 2020
Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari should be held responsible for the increasing cases of COVID-19 infections recorded in the country.

In a series of tweets posted on his official Twitter page on Monday, Reno Omokri stated that if Buhari had listened to the advice of Atiku Abubakar, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, the rate of COVID-19 infections wouldn’t have risen to its present level.

Omokri also claimed that Buhari’s refusal to close Nigeria’s airspace in February as advised by Atiku led to COVID-19 increase in the country, because his daughter and late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari were both abroad at the time.

He wrote; “Dear General @MBuhari,

“You are shedding crocodile tears. You caused the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria by refusing to close Nigeria’s airspace in February, despite @Atiku asking you, because your daughter and Abba Kyari were abroad!”

READ ALSO: Nigeria records 265 new cases of COVID-19 as total hits 7526; death toll now 221

This came after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday night confirmed 313 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the discoveries had further increased the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 7, 839.

The death toll had also increased from 221 to 226 while 2,263 patients had been given a clean bill of health by medical personnel at the various isolation centres in the country.

The breakdown of the figure on state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (148), FCT (36), Rivers (27), Edo (19), Kano (13), Ogun (12), Ebonyi (11), Nasarawa (8) and Delta (8).

Others are – Oyo (7), Plateau (6), Kaduna (5), Kwara (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Bayelsa (3), Niger (2) and Anambra (1).

