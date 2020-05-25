Ighalo set to return to China as Man Utd’s loan extension offer rejected

Former Nigeria international, Odion Ighalo is set to return to Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua following his loan stint at Manchester United.

The 30-year-old striker joined the Old Trafford club on a six-month loan in January and had put up an impressive display, scoring four goals in three starts.

The Red Devils had made clear their intention of keeping Ighalo at the club beyond the end of the season, but that decision may have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League club recently made an offer to Shenhua to extend the striker’s loan deal, but it was rejected by the Chinese side.

