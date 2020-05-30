Police rescues three abducted victims, arrests one suspect in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command said on Saturday three abducted persons had been rescued in two successful operations in the state.

The command spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement the two operations were carried out on May 16 and May 26.

He added that police officers engaged the suspected kidnappers in a gun duel at their criminal hideout, with one killed and the other arrested with bullets injuries.

Items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle; 20 rounds of live ammunition; two machetes; four handsets and N700 cash.

He said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that two of the victims, a father and daughter, were reported kidnapped on May 15 at about 5:00 p.m. by armed men at a building site in Eziama Abakpa-Nike and taken to an unknown destination.

“On May 16 at about 10:00 p.m., a combined team of operatives attached to the command’s anti-kidnapping and anti-cult units, acting on intelligence, rescued the victims unhurt inside a forest in the said community, after a gun duel with the kidnappers.

“They have since reunited with their family members.”

Ndukwe said the third victim was kidnapped on May 25 at 8:30 p.m. in exchange for her son and one other, who were being held by the suspects.

The police spokesman added: “However, following a tactical and intelligence-led operation carried out by operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit at the said forest, the victim was successfully rescued unhurt, after an intense gun battle with the kidnappers.

“The gun battle led to death of one and the arrest of the other with severe bullets injuries and in a critical condition.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ahmad Abdurrahman, has enjoined residents to always assist the police with credible information required to effectively guard the state

“The commissioner vowed to make life unbearable for criminal elements hell-bent on inflicting pains on citizens in this COVID-19 pandemic.”

