Latest Politics

COVID-19: 268 Nigerians arrive from China

May 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday confirmed the arrival of 268 Nigerians from China.

The flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, said the returnees would proceed on compulsory 14 days quarantine as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

READ ALSO: COVID-19: China evacuates 325 of its citizens from Nigeria</strong>

Some of the evacuated nationals were racially abused by provincial officials in Guangzhou, China, over COVID-19.

They were reportedly evicted from their apartments and hotels following their alleged refusal to go for the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Guangdong Provincial authorities.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!