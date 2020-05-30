COVID-19: 268 Nigerians arrive from China

The Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday confirmed the arrival of 268 Nigerians from China.

The flight arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.

Dabiri-Erewa, who disclosed this on her Twitter handle, said the returnees would proceed on compulsory 14 days quarantine as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Some of the evacuated nationals were racially abused by provincial officials in Guangzhou, China, over COVID-19.

They were reportedly evicted from their apartments and hotels following their alleged refusal to go for the mandatory quarantine imposed by the Guangdong Provincial authorities.

