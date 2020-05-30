Kaduna discharges four-month-old COVID-19 patient

The Kaduna State government on Saturday confirmed the discharge of a four-month-old COVID-19 patient in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Amina Mohammed-Baloni, who disclosed this to journalists in Kaduna, however, said there were still 78 active cases in the state as at Friday.

She added that 147 patients had been discharged following their full recovery from the virus.

Kaduna has 232 confirmed COVID-19 cases with seven deaths.

Mohammed-Baloni said: “The state has tested almost 2000 samples but case numbers are likely to rise further as more tests are conducted in more places.

“COVID-19 cases have been recorded in 33 wards in nine local government areas of the state: Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Sabon-Gari, Soba, and Zaria.

“The data shows that 80 percent of the infected persons are male.”

