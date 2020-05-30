Latest Politics Top Stories

Lagos records three fresh COVID-19 deaths

May 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Saturday, confirmed three fresh COVID-19-related deaths in the state.

The development brings the total fatalities arising from the pandemic in the state to 50.

Abayomi, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle, however did not give additional information on the sex, age, nationality or medical conditions of the deceased persons.

He added that 254 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Lagos on May 29, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 4,393.

