Kaduna govt confirms 12 new cases of COVID-19 infections

The Kaduna State government has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 informing also that the new infections were recorded in Kaduna North (6), Kaduna South (4), Chikun (1) and Igabi (1).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai revealed this via his official Twitter page on Friday where he noted that no fewer than five patients have been discharged after showing full recovery from the virus.

His tweet read, “COVID-19 Kaduna update. Five patients are due for discharge.

“12 cases returned positive out of 96 samples tested.

“The new cases are in Kaduna North (6), Kaduna South (4), Chikun (1) and Igabi (1).

“Residents are advised to stay safe and adhere to social distancing rules,” he added.

This came after Governor El-Rufai expressed grief at the increasing banditry in the North-West of the country.

El-Rufai, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said his visit to the seat of power was to find lasting solution to the problem of insecurity in the state.

