Borno discharges 35 COVID-19 patients

The Borno State government on Friday confirmed the discharge of 35 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation facilities.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, who disclosed this at a media briefing held at the Abba Kyari COVID-19 Isolation Centre in Maiduguri, said the patients, said the patients were discharged after they tested negative for the virus twice.

He said the state has recorded successes in recent time and commended the efforts of the World Health Organisation and other developmental partners in the ongoing efforts to rid the state of the virus.

The deputy governor, who is also the Chairman, of the Committee on Response and Prevention of COVID-19, described the collaboration as a huge success in the fight against COVID-19 in the state.

Kadafur advised the public to adhere strictly to COVID-19 preventive protocols to mitigate and completely eradicate the virus.

